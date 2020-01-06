School isn't the only place to expand the brain during the winter, you can visit one of the many local museums for a warm place to take your friends or family.
BYU Museum of Art
For a more tranquil museum experience, head to the BYU Museum of Art. The four-story museum houses a permanent exhibition and several traveling exhibits
Location: North Campus Drive, Provo
Hutchings Museum
Lehi's Hutchings Museum is a hands-on teaching museum filled with fossils, Native American artifacts, pioneer history and Wild West guns. It began with donations in 1956 from John and Eunice Hutchings and has grown since then.
Location: 55 North Center St., Lehi
Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum
The Bean Museum boasts hundreds of taxidermied specimens meant to teach visitors about species, environment and animal habitats.
Location: 645 E. 1430 North, Provo
Museum of Natural Curiosity
Utah Valley's newest museum offers more than 400 interactive experiences for very curious minds.
Location: 3605 Garden Dr., Lehi
Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point
Dive deep into the age of the dinosaurs at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point.
Location: 2929 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
Museum of Peoples and Cultures
The Museum of Peoples and Cultures is BYU's archaeological and anthropological museum. It was opened after BYU established an archaeology department in 1946. It currently houses an exhibit with items unearthed during archaeology on the site of the Provo City Center Temple.
Location: 2201 North Canyon Road, Provo
Peteetneet Museum
Once the Peteetneet School, the Peteetneet Museum now houses an exhibition of pioneer artifacts, including the Henry Huber blacksmith shop.
Location: 10 North 600 East, Payson
Springville Museum of Art
From the Children’s Art Festival to the annual Summer Art Classes and regular family nights, the Springville MOA is a hotspot for families.
Location: 126 E. 400 South, Springville