Museum of Natural Curiosity celebrates one year
Eva Tsing, front, and Alyssa Spangler cross a rope bridge at the Museum of Natural Curiosity at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on May 15, 2015. 

School isn't the only place to expand the brain during the winter, you can visit one of the many local museums for a warm place to take your friends or family. 

BYU Museum of Art

For a more tranquil museum experience, head to the BYU Museum of Art. The four-story museum houses a permanent exhibition and several traveling exhibits 

Location: North Campus Drive, Provo

Hutchings Museum

Lehi's Hutchings Museum is a hands-on teaching museum filled with fossils, Native American artifacts, pioneer history and Wild West guns. It began with donations in 1956 from John and Eunice Hutchings and has grown since then.

Location: 55 North Center St., Lehi

Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum

The Bean Museum boasts hundreds of taxidermied specimens meant to teach visitors about species, environment and animal habitats.

Location: 645 E. 1430 North, Provo

Museum of Natural Curiosity

Utah Valley's newest museum offers more than 400 interactive experiences for very curious minds.

Location: 3605 Garden Dr., Lehi

Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point

Dive deep into the age of the dinosaurs at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point.

Location: 2929 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Museum of Peoples and Cultures

The Museum of Peoples and Cultures is BYU's archaeological and anthropological museum. It was opened after BYU established an archaeology department in 1946. It currently houses an exhibit with items unearthed during archaeology on the site of the Provo City Center Temple.

Location: 2201 North Canyon Road, Provo

Peteetneet Museum

Once the Peteetneet School, the Peteetneet Museum now houses an exhibition of pioneer artifacts, including the Henry Huber blacksmith shop.

Location: 10 North 600 East, Payson

Springville Museum of Art

From the Children’s Art Festival to the annual Summer Art Classes and regular family nights, the Springville MOA is a hotspot for families.

Location: 126 E. 400 South, Springville