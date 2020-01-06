From hot chocolates to ciders and even steamers, Utah County restaurants serve several drinks that will warm your insides.
Sipping Chocolate Taste
If you want high-quality sipping chocolate, head to Taste for a tasting. It is thick, features Taste’s Artisan Chocolate, and is topped with freshly whipped cream.
Location: 117 N. University Ave., Provo
Flavored Hot Chocolate from The Chocolate
With a name like The Chocolate, it has to make the list. The Chocolate serves regular, mint, hazelnut and spice hot chocolate.
Location: 212 S. State St., Orem
Flavored Steamers from Enliten Bakery and Cafe
If gourmet hot chocolate is what you are looking for, head to Enliten Bakery and Cafe. They serve five kinds of hot chocolate including Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Black and White, Cinnamon Roll and S’more Please or Flavored Steamers.
They also come with Ghirardelli Chocolate Syrups — vanilla, coconut, almond hazelnut or caramel.
Location: 3 E. Center St., Provo
Flavored Hot Chocolate from Sodalicious
Sodalicious serves rich hot chocolate, and in Sodalicious fashion, you can add any syrup flavor you want.
Locations: 241 W. Main St., American Fork; 3376 N. University Ave., Provo; 602 E. 600 North, Provo 162 W. Center St., Orem 1445 N. Main St., Springville; 152 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd., Pleasant Grove; 800 W. University Pkwy., Orem
Hot Chocolate with Add-ins at Swig
Get hot chocolate at Swig and you can add syrup flavors of your choice, like coconut cream, caramel, vanilla, pumpkin spice or hazelnut.
Location: 1325 E. Main St., Lehi; 584 W. 1600 North, Orem; 1523 N. Canyon Rd., Provo; 575 E. University Ave. (University Place Mall), Orem
Lavender Steamer at The Wash
While they serve hot chocolate too, The Wash has a specialty hot drink made with lavender.
Location: 1195 N. Canyon Rd., Provo
Blended Hot Chocolate at The Coffee Shop
A coffee shop is a great place to get a steaming cup of hot chocolate, and what better place than THE Coffee Shop? The Coffee Shop in Provo Towne Center Mall serves hot chocolate hot, iced or blended, and it comes in white chocolate flavor too.
Location: 1200 Town Centre Blvd., Provo
Mexican Spice Hot Chocolate at Kneaders
At Kneaders, you can order hot chocolate, topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips, served with whole milk. If you are looking for a little more spice, you can also get Mexican spice hot chocolate, infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and cloves.
They also serve a frozen version.
Locations: 1384 E. State Road 92, Lehi; 1484 N. Redwood Road, Saratoga Springs; 1990 N. State St., Orem; 295 W. 1230 North, Provo; 4833 Edgewood Dr. Suite 200, Provo; 531 E. 1000 North, Spanish Fork