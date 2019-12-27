2. Do you view the 2019 football season as a whole as a success or a failure for the Cougars?
DICKSON: It depends on what your definition of success is. Mine is a program that is getting better and moving forward. A 7-6 record and two losses to end the season does not indicate progress in my mind. I know there are those who would point to the 2019 schedule as tougher, or that the team was really, really young. I just know that back-to-back 7-6 records doesn’t provide any forward momentum for the program. In that sense, I would not consider 2019 as a successful season.
LLOYD: I think this is a tougher question than people might think. On the surface, I think you have to say that having a 7-6 record with a bowl loss is worse overall than 2018 (7-6 with a bowl win) and that makes it a failure. Given the level of adversity BYU faced at key positions like quarterback, running back, cornerback and safety, I don’t know if I view it as being as much of a negative as I otherwise would. Do wins over USC, Tennessee, Boise State and Utah State trump losses to Toledo, South Florida, San Diego State and Hawaii? No, but they do show that the Cougars are capable of being pretty good. They just aren’t able to do it consistently yet. I think I have to view it as a slight failure of a season but certainly not as a complete disaster.