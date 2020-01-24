Missing your weekly hiking adventures because of all the snow? Strap your feet into a pair of snowshoes and trek across the snowy landscape of Wasatch Mountain State Park.
With just a few safety tips and the right equipment, you and your friends or family can enjoy a beautiful time in Midway crunching through the snow-covered forest at the state park anytime throughout the season.
The state park is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round.
Location: Wasatch Mountain State Park, 1281 Warm Springs Dr., Midway