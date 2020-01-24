Demo day set for Wasatch Mountain State Park's first Winter Festival
Debbie Bess snowshoes near Tibble Fork Reservoir as a snowcat from the Wasatch Mountain State Park starts to pack a snowmobile trail in this file photo from 1996.

Missing your weekly hiking adventures because of all the snow? Strap your feet into a pair of snowshoes and trek across the snowy landscape of Wasatch Mountain State Park.

With just a few safety tips and the right equipment, you and your friends or family can enjoy a beautiful time in Midway crunching through the snow-covered forest at the state park anytime throughout the season.

The state park is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round.

Location: Wasatch Mountain State Park, 1281 Warm Springs Dr., Midway