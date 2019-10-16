This is common in some small towns around the country, but especially in Utah. It's an added vowel, which is contrary to many Utah-isms.
In a sentence: I just got a car wahrsh, so of course, it’s raining.
This is common in some small towns around the country, but especially in Utah. It's an added vowel, which is contrary to many Utah-isms.
In a sentence: I just got a car wahrsh, so of course, it’s raining.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.