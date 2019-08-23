Sept. 21, LaVell Edwards Stadium, TBD, ESPN Networks
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Chris Peterson (6th year)
2018: 10-4 (7-2 Pac 12)
Returning starters: 9 (7 off/2 def)
Players to Watch: Jacob Eason (Jr. QB), Ty Jones (Jr. WR), Myles Bryant (Sr. NB), Benning Potoa’e (Sr. DL)
Outlook: Washington proved itself to be the best in its league last season but lost of a lot of contributors. The Huskies should reload but the question is how long it will take for the team to be firing on all cylinders.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The Cougars roar out of the gate, surging ahead as they avenge their embarrassing loss at Washington in 2018.
If BYU takes a step backwards: The Husky defense against stymies BYU and the visitors have a comfortable lead late in the game.
What will actually happen: The biggest concern is how BYU’s depth will hold up as it faces a fourth-consecutive physical opponent. The Cougars will battle better than they did in 2018, but in the end it won’t be enough.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: Washington 29, BYU 19
Darnell Dickson: Washington 24, BYU 10
Phillip Morgan: Washington 35, BYU 14