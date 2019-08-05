There are still a few opportunities left to gather your blankets and snacks and watch a movie in the great outdoors.
Lindon Movies in the Park: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" at dusk on Aug. 6 at Pioneer Park
Movies Under the Stars at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre: "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" on Aug. 7; "Incredibles 2" on Aug. 14
Saratoga Springs Summer Outdoor Movies: "Hotel Transylvania 3" at dusk on Aug. 8 in Neptune Park
Thanksgiving Point Outdoor Movie Series: "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" at dusk on Aug. 9 at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens