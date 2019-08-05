Provo Movies in the Park
Natalie and Cameron Egbert, with their son, Jonah, 3, enjoy an outdoor movie at Rock Canyon Park as part of Provo's Movies in the Park series.

There are still a few opportunities left to gather your blankets and snacks and watch a movie in the great outdoors.

Lindon Movies in the Park: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" at dusk on Aug. 6 at Pioneer Park

Movies Under the Stars at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre: "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" on Aug. 7; "Incredibles 2" on Aug. 14

Saratoga Springs Summer Outdoor Movies: "Hotel Transylvania 3" at dusk on Aug. 8 in Neptune Park

Thanksgiving Point Outdoor Movie Series: "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" at dusk on Aug. 9 at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens