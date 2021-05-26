Announcing water aerobics. WHEN? Monday through Friday classes at 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 am. Where? At the My. Pleasent Aquatic Center (74 East. Main, Mt. Pleasant UT, 84647. Contact info. 435-462-1333 or britnny.adams@mtpleasantcity.com or MYPLEASENTAQUATICCENTER on FB or Instagram.
This class will get you moving and enjoying life again! Our water aerobics class is low impact and easy on the joints! While you might benefit from attending every day, you don’t have to come every day, you can go at your own ability and your own speed!
It is up to you to make the class as hard or as easy as you want!
Common question and answers
Q: How much does it cost? A: It is included in the daily admittance fee. Most insurances will pay for seniors. Call your insurance company to find out.
Q: Do I have to wear a swimming suit?
A: A swimming suit is recommended but athletic wear is allowed. No Levi’s, dirty, or frayed clothing.
Q: Is this class for everyone?
A: Yes! This is great exercise for seniors and is open to everyone.
Q: Who can go?
A: Everyone! Those who are tired of sitting home growing cobwebs in their brain, their joints and muscles are tightening up from lack of exercise, bad joints are joint replacement, PT, bad backs, simply aging, those with depression, loneliness, need to socialize, who are sick and tired of being locked up from Covid.
Q: Does the pool have all the gear I would need?
A: Yes. The aquatic center has all the gear that the class might require.
Q: Are there senior swimming classes available?
A: If there is enough interest we will start a class. But you don’t need to know how to swim to do our water aerobics.
Q: Are there lifeguards on duty? A: Yes. We hope that you come and join in on the fun.