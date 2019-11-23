4 Ways Gratitude Can Help Your Child’s Mental Health

As Thanksgiving approaches we begin to reflect on all of our relationships and what we’re grateful for. Gratitude has been proven to have many health benefits, from sleeping better to stronger relationships. Implementing gratitude in your relationships with your children can be one way to help a child who is struggling with anxiety and depression. Here are four benefits of gratitude that can help you help your struggling child:
Gratitude fosters safety
In an article published in Psychology Today, Amy Morin, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist, says, “Gratitude has been proven to enhance empathy and reduce aggression.” Those who practice gratitude are less likely to retaliate or become angry. These are essential qualities for fostering an emotionally safe environment for our children to express their feelings and concerns.
The next time your child comes to you with a problem or acts out, try stating how grateful you are that they came to you for help. Regardless of the issue, this initial act of gratitude will establish a safe environment for them as they share their feelings with you.
Strengthen connections through gratitude
Expressing gratitude often has been proven to improve relationships. We all need to hear that what we do is noticed and that the people we love are grateful for us. Kids need to hear this too, especially if they’re struggling with anxiety or depression. Expressing gratitude for your child and the things they do or have taught you can open the door to more opportunities to connect.
Try leaving notes in their room or their backpack about how much you appreciate them. Or simply tell them how grateful you are for their hard work. While these acts seem very simple, the mere interaction of expressing gratitude can reassure them that they are noticed and strengthen your relationship as you persist.
Gratitude improves confidence
Another benefit of expressing gratitude to your child is that it can help build their self-esteem. Although it may not always be apparent on the surface, their greatest desire is to make their parents proud of them. Children simply need reassurance that you notice their actions and you are grateful for them.
Try pointing out something you are grateful for about them and that they are doing great. This act of expressing gratitude will reassure them that you notice and love them, ultimately building their confidence in their ability to succeed and make you proud.
Build resilience through gratitude
There is significant research showing that gratitude not only reduces stress, but may also play a role in overcoming trauma. Amy Morin says, “A 2003 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that gratitude was a major contributor to resilience following the terrorist attacks on September 11. Recognizing all that you have to be thankful for — even during the worst time — fosters resilience.” There is a lot of power in perspective. Taking on a grateful perspective and expressing gratitude teaches our children that there is always something to be grateful for, even in hard times. This simple perspective may be one factor that helps a struggling child build resilience, and ultimately overcome adversity.
This Thanksgiving and holiday season is the perfect time to reflect on your relationship with your child. Implementing small acts of gratitude each day in your life, though seemingly insignificant, could have the largest impact on the lives of our children.