Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
See a 'Seussical'
See some unimaginable theatrics at the Hale Center Theater Orem (225 W. 400 North, Orem) as the production “Seussical” ends its run this week.
The show is “Broadway’s Gift of Dr. Seuss,” and includes some favored characters like The Cat in the Hat and Horton.
The show runs through Saturday with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $22-$48.
Take in some interactive Shakespeare
William Shakespeare’s classic “Twelfth Night” will be presented this week by the Grassroots Shakespeare Company at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem). The group’s shows are presented as intimate shows where the audience is encouraged to participate in the story, and the actors react and respond.
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets range from $10-$12.
See a dance performance
The Dance Conservatory is presenting “The Wizard of Oz,” bringing the organization’s non-competitive environment to the stage. The dancers have developed strong technique, confidence, respect and are inspired to become more than themselves.
There will be four different shows, at 7 p.m. Friday, and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo). Tickets are $8 and are required for those 3 and older.
Go to a train show
Pull out the conductor's hat and head to Thanksgiving Point (2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) for the 30th annual Ophir, Tintic and Western Model Railroad Club Train Show. The family-fun event includes models, running layouts in various scales, displays, vendors and prizes.
The show runs from 3-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults, with children 10 and under free.
Catch some basketball
BYU basketball will have some fun home action this week at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo). The Cougars will take on San Diego at 7 p.m. Thursday before heading to Spokane to play Gonzaga on Saturday.