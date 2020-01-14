Utah County's largest train show comes to Thanksgiving Point 01
From left, Salem residents Brinda Loss does her granddaughter Ginny Bradley’s, 6, hair as she controls a model train while her grandfather Patrick looks on next to her brother Finn, 2, during the model train show in 2017 put on by the Ophir, Tintic & Western Model Railroad Club at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.

Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:

See a 'Seussical'

See some unimaginable theatrics at the Hale Center Theater Orem (225 W. 400 North, Orem) as the production “Seussical” ends its run this week.

The show is “Broadway’s Gift of Dr. Seuss,” and includes some favored characters like The Cat in the Hat and Horton.

The show runs through Saturday with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $22-$48.

Take in some interactive Shakespeare

William Shakespeare’s classic “Twelfth Night” will be presented this week by the Grassroots Shakespeare Company at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem). The group’s shows are presented as intimate shows where the audience is encouraged to participate in the story, and the actors react and respond.

The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets range from $10-$12.

See a dance performance

The Dance Conservatory is presenting “The Wizard of Oz,” bringing the organization’s non-competitive environment to the stage. The dancers have developed strong technique, confidence, respect and are inspired to become more than themselves.

There will be four different shows, at 7 p.m. Friday, and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo). Tickets are $8 and are required for those 3 and older.

Go to a train show

Pull out the conductor's hat and head to Thanksgiving Point (2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi) for the 30th annual Ophir, Tintic and Western Model Railroad Club Train Show. The family-fun event includes models, running layouts in various scales, displays, vendors and prizes.

The show runs from 3-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $8 for adults, with children 10 and under free.

Catch some basketball

BYU basketball will have some fun home action this week at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo). The Cougars will take on San Diego at 7 p.m. Thursday before heading to Spokane to play Gonzaga on Saturday.