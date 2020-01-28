Utah County is a great place for family fun, with events across the valley for all ages.
Here are five fun events that are perfect for the whole family this week:
Spruce up your home
Spring is right around the corner and that may mean it’s time to freshen up your home.
The Provo Spring Home Show runs this weekend, bringing local and national vendors with the latest trends in home security, home design and home remodeling.
The show runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Utah Valley Convention Center (220 W. Center St., Provo). The event and parking are both free.
Check out animals
If you or your family members love animals, you can head to the Hutchings Museum (55 N. Center St., Lehi). The museum hosts live animal shows each week where you can get an up-close look at a variety of animals.
This week, the shows will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children.
Catch Cougar basketball
The BYU Men’s basketball team will face off against two conference foes this week at the Marriott Center (701 E. University Parkway, Provo).
The Cougars will take on Pepperdine at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Saint Mary’s at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Enjoy ballet
If you are a fan of beautiful dance, the Covey Center will host the Ballet West Academy this week as it presents its Contemporary Concert. The showcase will debut new works that includes a contemporary/Broadway fusion of “Les Miserables.”
The concert will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the Main Hall of the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St., Provo). Tickets are $18.
Head to the theater
The Hale Center Theater Orem’s first performance of 2020 is the wild Western cowboy comedy “Man With the Painted Toes.” Take a group of rough-and-tumble tough guys, add a well-to-do school teacher tasked with civilizing them, and you’ve got a fun show.
The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with noon and 4 p.m. shows on Saturday at the Hale Center Theater Orem (225 W. 400 North, Orem).
The show only has two weeks left of its run, which ends on Feb. 8.