While 2019 is coming to a close, it’s the perfect time to celebrate and look forward to all that a new year has to offer. There are several fun ways to celebrate the New Year in Utah County, whether you want to celebrate early in the day with your kids or party late into the night.
Evermore’s New Year’s Eve Bash
Along with its regular winter hours, Evermore will open on New Year’s Eve for a special party. The event is for those over the age of 21 and catered food will be provided with a ticket purchase.
When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Evermore; 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove
Cost: $79 online, $89 at the gate
More info: https://evermore.com/calendar#event=34251322
UVNY (Utah Valley New Year’s) 2020
For the fifth year in a row, UVNY is back at UVU. The event hosts more than 5,000 people as they welcome in the new year. Organizers say this year’s event will include more sound, more lighting and upgraded special effects.
When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: UCCU Center; 800 W. University Parkway, Orem
Cost: $15-$50
More info: https://nightout.com/events/uvny-2020/tickets
Night Bright: A New Year’s Eve Party
Ring in the new year at Thanksgiving Point with its annual party. This party at the Museum of Natural Curiosity will include a live DJ in the lobby, and balloon drops at 10 p.m. and midnight.
When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. to midnight.
Where: Museum of Natural Curiosity; 3605 Garden Drive, Lehi
Cost: $15-$20
More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/night-bright-a-new-years-eve-party
Noon Year’s Eve at Provo Beach Resort
If waiting until midnight isn’t for you, you can count down during the noon hour at the Provo Beach Resort. The event is perfect for kids of all ages with a DJ, games, face painting, balloon animals and caricature art.
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the balloon drop at noon
Where: Provo Beach Resort; 4801 N. University Ave., Provo
Cost: Free
More info: https://facebook.com/events/842441636212115
Provo Countdown 2020
Ring in the new year at a celebration hosted by the Provo Recreation Department. This year’s theme is “2020: Eyes to the Future.” There will be two fireworks shows, one at 9 p.m. and one at midnight. There also will be a virtual reality simulator, hypnotist, Zorb balls in the pool, live game shows, inflatables, acrobat performers, karaoke, a magician, adult-only casino game room, DJ dance room, laser tag, drone racing and face painting.
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. to midnight
Where: Provo Recreation Center; 320 W. 500 North, Provo
Cost: $8-$10 with Provo Recreation Center members half price
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2530160617062433/
NYE 2020 Countdown Party Provo
Head to the Enigma Event Center in Provo for a fun night of dancing to a variety of music at this large party.
When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Where: Enigma Event Center; 591 S. 100 West, Provo
Cost: TBA
More info: https://facebook.com/events/552225218676908
New Year’s Celebration at University Place
University Place also will hold a balloon drop early, at a New Year’s Celebration that will include musical entertainment, a scales and tails show, crafts and games, as well as the Great Scott Magic Show.
When: Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.
Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
Cost: Free
More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/new-years-celebration
Christmas light displays
There are several Christmas light displays that will be open on New Year’s Eve. Holiday Lights at Utah Lake State Park will finish for the season on New Year’s Eve. Spanish Fork’s Festival of Lights and Salem’s Pond Town Christmas will run through Wednesday and “Luminaria” at Thanksgiving Point will run through Jan. 4.