3. The weather could be a factor in Saturday’s football game against undefeated Boise State. Do you think cold and rainy conditions help or hurt BYU’s chances at upsetting the Broncos?
LLOYD: Both teams have to face the same challenges when the weather deteriorates but I do give a slight edge to the underdog in that situation. Since it can make it more difficult for an offense to move the ball, it can result in closer, lower-scoring games where both teams have a shot. If you are expected to lose like the Cougars are in facing a ranked Boise State team, being there in the final quarter can open the door for making a key play late in the game (like BYU did in wins over Tennessee and USC and like Toledo and USF did when they beat the Cougars).
DICKSON: Boise State is used to bad weather — have you ever been to Boise in November? — but the Broncos also play on turf. The grind of playing on grass in bad weather is a different thing, so I think it will be a little bit of an advantage for BYU in that way. But I also think upsetting the Broncos has much more to do with stopping the run on defense and executing in the blue zone on offense. When that happens, the Cougars can beat just about any team on their schedule no matter what the weather.