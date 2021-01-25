Jan. 26: In 1850, Parley P. Pratt recorded that while traveling through south central Utah: "In the morning we found ourselves so completely buried in snow that no one could distinguish the place where we lay." It was known as the Resurrection Camp because everyone was buried in snowpiles while they slept and had to rise out of the piles. In 1982, winds gusted to 120 mph at Park City. Meanwhile, Salt Lake City hit a record-breaking 62 degrees. In 1996, a catastrophic avalanche occurred in Big Cottonwood Canyon. It was 2 miles long, 20 feet deep and covered 800 feet of the highway.