If you are planning to go over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house for Christmas, the National Weather Service says to expect snow in your travel plans.
A winter weather advisory has been put in place beginning with rain turning to snow in the valleys and snow in the mountains and mountain passes from about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Christmas day.
Snow accumulations overnight into Christmas range from 1 to 3 inches on the valley floors, 3 to 5 inches on the benches, and 6 to 14 inches in the mountains.
The storm should start clearing late Christmas night. Areas of travel concern include the northern canyons; including, Parleys Summit, Logan and Sardine summits and the Cottonwood Canyons. Roads will be slippery and motorists are advised to use caution.
The weather advisory includes: Woodruff, Randolph, Alta, Brighton, Mirror Lake Highway, Schofield, Cove Fort, Koosharem and Fish Lake. These areas are expected to get 5-10 inches of snow.
Locally, Utah County should receive rain turning to snow late Tuesday with up to 3 inches by Christmas morning.
Christmas skiers should check road conditions in the canyons before trekking to the slopes for Christmas.
Temperatures for the next three days will range in the upper 30’s for the highs and the 20’s and upper teens for the lows through the weekend.