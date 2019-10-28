Are you kidding me? Who wouldn’t be juiced to hear this frenetic rock anthem played live and loud? It seems like this ubiquitous song has made a constant appearance throughout pop culture since its release on the band’s 1987 debut album. It pops up in sporting events, in sports talk radio — and it even was copped for the title of the 2017 “Jumanji” movie sequel. Hearing Rose snarl the famous, “You know where you are? You’re in the jungle, baby! You’re gonna die!” line is almost worth the price of admission itself. Fun and games, indeed.