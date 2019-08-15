DICKSON: Without a doubt, reclassification has made Class 6A the one to watch. Last year’s 6A finalists (Lone Peak and American Fork) as well as last year’s 5A finalists (Corner Canyon and Skyridge) are all in the SAME REGION, along with Pleasant Grove and Westlake. Region 4 has always been a premier league but this year’s matchups are must-see on Friday nights.
LLOYD: It always takes some time to remember just which schools are competing in which region when everything gets moved, but I love that most of the teams in Utah Valley are now going to be competing in three main regions (two in Class 5A and one in Class 6A). It’s going to rekindle some great historical rivalries while also adding to the excitement every Friday night. The two schools that are in Class 4A for football (Mountain View and the new Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain) should also prove to be much more competitive in that division. All in all, I think 2019 high school football will be even more fun because of the way things have been shaped.