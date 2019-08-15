LLOYD: There are plenty of benefits to a team when players truly buy into the offseason workouts and the hard work necessary to getting ready for the season — but I think the biggest benefit is actually on an individual level. Football is a demanding sport in so many ways: physically, mentally and emotionally. One of the great lessons it teaches is the tremendous importance of personal discipline. It’s not easy for a teenager to find the motivation to get up and go to early morning weight-lifting sessions or do sprints in hot summer weather. But so many of these guys push themselves to do those things anyway. It always pays dividends, even if it isn’t a state championship or a college scholarship. Hard work and discipline brings rewards and I hope every high school football player in Utah Valley recognizes that lesson will be a huge asset for them in everything they do.
DICKSON: Having had a hand in raising three children, I feel like the biggest benefit from the offseason work is confidence. Teenagers — especially athletes — put on a good front but they are often insecure and have a hard time believing in themselves. When they work hard, see progress and get results, they grow in confidence. Those individuals help others on the team grow in confidence as well. Coming together as a team is so important — just look at how Lone Peak put everything together at the right time last season. The Knights got blasted by American Fork during the regular season (51-21) but beat the Cavemen 34-29 in the state title game. That’s how much a team can change when the right pieces fall into place.
