DICKSON: I’ve already mentioned Orem’s Noah Sewell, who is a beast. It’s also kind of cool that Corner Canyon is in Region 4 and will travel down to Utah County for games. The Chargers are loaded. Cole Hagen is a terrific quarterback, Josh Wilson (brother of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson) is a Cougar linebacker commit and defensive end Van Fillinger just committed to Texas. Here are some local guys to watch out for on Friday nights: American Fork receiver Devin Downing, Lone Peak safety Nate Ritchie, Skyridge receiver Ty Arrington, Lehi running back Carsen Manookin, Timpanogos running back Rory Ziegra, Timpview defensive back Raider Damuni, Mountain View quarterback Duce Anderson and Maple Mountain quarterback Tyler Nelson.
LLOYD: Utah Valley lost some unbelievable performers who were seniors in 2018, guys like Cooper Legas and Puka Nacua at Orem, Chase Roberts at American Fork, Michael Daley at Lone Peak, Jayden Clemons at Skyridge — the list can go on and on. There are a few guys that I know will be fantastic on the field this year but I’m going to go with Lone Peak’s Nate Ritchie and Orem’s Noah Sewell as the two I expect the most from. Ritchie did so much for the Knights on defense and special teams on their run to the 6A title, while Sewell has been a big-time playmaker for the Tigers throughout his career. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of guys, particularly Lehi’s Carsen Manookin, Skyridge’s Logan Raas, Provo’s Ryan Harward, Timpview’s Sione Moa and Salem Hills’s Jorgen Olsen.