Everyone knows the “vacation-is-over” feeling.
For most of us, there is that sense of resignation that it’s time to return to work or school, mixed with some dread about what is coming.
When the BYU football team reported to fall camp on Tuesday, however, it was with much more of a sense of anticipation.
The college football season is one step closer.
But although the Cougar players and coaches would likely love to be stepping on the field to play a game as soon as possible, the reality is that there is a lot of work still to be done over the next month before the season starts with rival Utah coming to town on Aug. 29 (8:15 p.m., ESPN).
Just like every team in the nation, BYU has issues that need to be addressed and improvements that need to be made during fall camp as it gets down to the serious business of getting prepared for the season.
Here is a look a the Top 10 biggest questions facing the Cougars in 2019 fall camp:
1. How prepared is Zach Wilson to start at quarterback?
Much has been made about the offseason shoulder surgery BYU sophomore quarterback had done in January, although the official word from the university is that he was always on schedule. He is certainly the prohibitive favorite to take the majority of the snaps if he is healthy.
There is also the mental side of the game that will be intriguing to examine during fall camp, since Wilson put in the work to improve in that area. If his decision-making is even better, he could be set to make a big step forward this fall.
2. Who will play most at mike linebacker for the BYU defense?
The Cougars ended up having to move players around in the linebacker ranks last year but Isaiah Kaufusi, Sione Takitaki, Zayne Anderson and others showed well.
Now BYU needs to lock down that key mike linebacker position with a guy who can be the hub for the Cougar defense to revolve around. Anderson and Kaufusi should be solid performers but there are many other athletes who will be vying during camp for a shot to step into that role this year.
3. Which Cougar receiver will emerge as the most dangerous?
BYU’s top three returning receivers combined for just 911 yards on 68 receptions with six touchdowns — and one of those has some uncertainty in his future after off-field issues during the summer.
While the Cougar tight ends are certainly dangerous, this offense needs to have receivers who do more to spread the field. Guys like Aleva Hifo, Talon Shumway, Gunner Romney, Micah Simon and Dax Milne along with a host of youngsters have to emerge as consistent, reliable targets who can make things happen.
4. What shuffling will go on in the BYU secondary?
Cougar cornerback Austin McChesney officially announced on Monday that he is done with football, while there are question marks regarding health surrounding BYU defensive backs like Chris Wilcox and Troy Warner.
While Austin Lee and Dayan Ghanwoloku appear to be locked in as leaders, there are certainly spots up for grabs as coaches Preston Hadley and Jernaro Gilford work to get the best players in position to be successful. There likely will be a lot of movement of guys trying different roles at safety and cornerback during camp.
5. Who gets the lion’s share of the workload at running back?
Sophomore Lopini Katoa returns after leading the “running-back-by-committee” last fall with 423 rushing yards, but he isn’t going to have to have all of the responsibility for success in the ground game.
With the addition of Ty’Son Williams from South Carolina and Emmanuel Esukpa from Rice, as well as having athletes like Tyler Allgeier, Sione Finau and Kavika Fonua in the mix, the distribution of reps at running back during the next few weeks should be fascinating to see.
6. Where will the defensive pressure and disruption come from?
All defenses want to make opposing offenses nervous and force them to rush things. The way BYU’s defense is set up relies on a lot of the disruptive force to come from the four guys on the line.
With no Corbin Kaufusi or Sione Takitaki this season, it is up to the current Cougar defenders to ramp up their game and get into the backfield. Guys like Devin Kaufusi, Zac Dawe, Khyiris Tonga, Bracken El-Bakri, Earl Tuioti-Mariner and Trajan Pili have experience but the Cougars need as many athletes as possible to step up and take the lead.
7. How much better is the Cougar offensive line?
On paper, the BYU offensive line might be the biggest strength on that side of the ball. Four starters with extensive experience return while a number of other backups appear poised to enhance the depth.
Now it is up to the boys in the trenches to prove that the assumptions are correct — and that is easier said than done. Zach Wilson and the rest of the Cougar offense will only be as good as the line is able to make it be.
8. Which players will become special teams superstars?
While BYU returns its main kickoff returner in Aleva Hifo and last year’s starting kicker in Skyler Southam, there are a lot of unknowns in the Cougar special teams unit.
Southam’s kicking spot isn’t a given, as he will be pushed by returned missionary Jake Oldroyd. Danny Jones appears to be the odds-on favorite at punter but he needs to show consistency. There are certainly opportunities at punt return and on the coverage teams as well that will need to be settled before the season-opener against Utah.
9. How will the BYU coaching staff balance trying to stay healthy with trying to be prepared physically?
This is one of the most difficult balancing acts for a team to maintain, since too much physicality results in more injuries and too little often ends up showing up in the early part of the season in the form of missed blocks and tackles.
Expect Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake and his assistants to err on the side of being too physical, especially considering the tough early slate BYU faces. It will be vital to the Cougars to emerge at the end of August as tough yet as healthy as possible.
10. Who will be the biggest surprise?
Heading into 2018, few people knew who Brady Christensen or Isaiah Kaufusi were. A few months later, all BYU fans knew the value those players brought to the field.
Fall camp is a chance for any Cougar player to force the coaches to find playing time for them. If a guy battles hard and proves he can make plays consistently, he will be getting snaps on the big stage — even if he comes in with little fanfare. It’s always a thrill to see those unsung warriors emerge.