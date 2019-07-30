BYU football scrimmages as part of spring camp 8

BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford directs one of his guys during the scrimmage portion of practice on March 23, 2018.

Cougar cornerback Austin McChesney officially announced on Monday that he is done with football, while there are question marks regarding health surrounding BYU defensive backs like Chris Wilcox and Troy Warner.

While Austin Lee and Dayan Ghanwoloku appear to be locked in as leaders, there are certainly spots up for grabs as coaches Preston Hadley and Jernaro Gilford work to get the best players in position to be successful. There likely will be a lot of movement of guys trying different roles at safety and cornerback during camp.

