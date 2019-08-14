“At first it was easy to think that we could do an annual cycle then reset and start over again,” Shipley said of the main experiences at Evermore. Quickly, though, they discovered that wouldn’t work.
“These characters have become so real to so many people including our actors that it’s more lifelike to play into the fantasy,” he continued.
What transpired during Lore last fall fed into the story of Aurora, and both prior seasons helped shape the future of the current season, Mythos.
“What I do think is important is that people do understand it is a living breathing world: that the story does evolve around the actions of our guests,” Shipley said. “When the Mythos portal is closing, there are things that carry that weight into Lore. It is a continuation; it is a sequel, and what you bring to Evermore will influence what happens to these characters.”
Not everyone who attends Evermore will be as eager as others to jump feet first in to a realm-altering adventure, though, and according to Shipley, that’s totally fine.
“There are so many different layers and elements of engagement,” Shipley said. “The hardest part is conveying that message up front for someone who hasn’t been there. When they get there, they get to choose the level they want to be involved, and people do understand they get out of it what they put into it. That even means just being an observer or a watcher in the world. ... All I can say for this first year is just come in and play – come experience it for yourself.”