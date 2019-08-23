LLOYD: How can any Cougar fan not be excited for the overall home slate in 2019? BYU has Utah, USC, Washington and Boise State all coming to Provo, which might be the best home schedule since the mid-2000s (2003 was pretty sweet when Georgia Tech, USC, Stanford and Boise State visited LaVell Edwards Stadium). But these opponents all have question marks heading into this fall, so figuring out just how good any of them are going to be is a guessing game. The Cougars should win the two November home games, but the rest should be exciting. I’m going to say BYU goes 4-2 with a couple of nice home victories over high-level competition.
DICKSON: Home has not been where the heart is for BYU since Kalani Sitake took over. The Cougars went 5-1 at home in Sitake’s first season (2015) but since has gone just 5-7. There is no excuse for losing to Utah State at home (2018), or Northern Illinois while scoring only two field goals (2018), or to UMass in 2017. The only way Sitake gets this train back on track is by defending the home turf. Anything less than 4-2 at LaVell Edwards Stadium this season is unacceptable, even though the schedule is a tough one.