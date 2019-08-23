DICKSON: Shoot for the stars, right? How about an 11-1 record and a New Year’s Six bowl game? Realistically, BYU could be better than it was in 2018 and still struggle to get its record above .500, especially with such a daunting September schedule. So I would say an 8-4 mark and a bowl game is a good goal. Anything less than that would feel like more of the same and the Cougar fan base would not be happy.
LLOYD: It’s easy to say that a little more luck would’ve resulted in BYU being 11-2 in 2018 (with wins over Cal, Northern Illinois, Boise State and Utah) but a little less luck could’ve seen the Cougars drop to 4-8 (with losses at Arizona and Wisconsin). Good teams make their own luck, so my measuring stick for success is seeing that BYU imposes its will on more games in 2019. Sometimes an opponent simply plays a better game (like Washington and Utah State did last fall) but it isn’t happening that often. I can’t see anyone on this Cougar squad at all satisfied with anything less than 8-4 and 9-3 should be a solid, attainable objective for a team with this many returning players.