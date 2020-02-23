In October 2017, Cosmo got national praise for his dance moves in a video of a routine performed by the BYU Cougarettes and Cosmo during the home football game against Boise State.
"Back at it last night with our favorite dance partner Cosmo @cosmo_cougar Last year our dance with the mascot started a rash of 'copy cats' but in our opinion Cosmo is the one & only!" the BYU Cougarettes wrote with the video on Facebook.
The video garnered more than one million views in three days. The Cougarettes are trying to share the video with the "Ellen" show and it been featured by the Washington Post, USA Today, CBS and Sporting Nation.