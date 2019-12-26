Nothing says holiday cheer like seeing Christmas lights lining the streets. Some places, though take their seasonal decorating to the next level.
From large-scale drive-through displays to homes that synchronize their lights to music, there are several displays that continue to inspire the holiday spirit in Utah County — even as we bask in the day-after Christmas afterglow. The big day may have passed for another year, but these amazing light displays will still be shining through New Year’s. So check them out while you still have time.
For an interactive map or to add a light display, visit http://heraldextra.com.
Spanish Fork ‘Festival of Lights’
Listen to holiday music on 99.7 FM while you drive through Spanish Fork’s festive light displays from the comfort of your vehicle.
When: Through Jan. 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork
Cost: $8 per car or large family van, $22 per commercial van or any vehicle towing a trailer, $30 per bus
Thanksgiving Point’s ‘Luminaria’
Walk through the enchanting display at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens where you will see more than 6,500 luminaries, a 120-foot lighted tree, a nativity scene, glowing lanterns and peaceful music.
When: 5-9 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays through Jan. 4
Where: Ashton Gardens; 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi
Cost: $10-$20
‘Pond Town Christmas’
Salem presents its annual Pond Town Christmas display with lights floating on the pond in Knoll Park.
When: Through Jan. 1, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Knoll Park, 150 W. 300 South, Salem
Cost: Free
Holiday Lights
Load the family into a car, truck or van and drive through acres of lights, including giant snow globes, snowmen, elves and more.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through New Year’s Eve
Where: Utah Lake State Park; 4400 W. Center St., Provo
Cost: $10-$12 online, $15 at the park
A Very Merry Meridian
This light display synced to music includes Christmas songs, but also includes fun renditions of “Frozen 2,” “Trolls” and a Star Wars medley, and a 20-foot tree. Tune to 92.1 for music.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Jan. 4
Where: 632 N. Meridian Drive, Saratoga Springs
Shepherd Family Christmas Lights
The Shepherd Family Christmas Lights is a fun “extreme” display synced to music.
Where: 3512 W. 6400 South, Spanish Fork
When: 7-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Edwards Family Light Show
This home in Pleasant Grove is decorated with thousands of lights synced to music, and has been running annually since 2008.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5:30-11 Fridays-Saturdays nightly through New Year’s
Where: 729 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove
Lights on Kennekuk
This display includes a tribute to the Armed Forces and fun Christmas songs. There is also a 17-foot tall animated tree and four singing trees.
When: 6-9 p.m. weekdays, 6-10 p.m. weekends through New Year’s Day
Where: 3473 Kennekuk Circle, Eagle Mountain
Engh Family Christmas Lights
The Engh Family Christmas Lights feature a display that dances to music and a matrix on the roof that is synchronized to the sounds as well. There is also a 24-foot mega tree.
When: 6-10 p.m. through New Year’s Day
Where: 451 Bountiful Way, Saratoga Springs
Howlett Family Light Show
Tune to 107.7 and enjoy the Howlett Family Light Show in Lehi. The show includes many popular Christmas songs and a few fun songs for kids.
When: 5:15-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5:15-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturdays through Dec. 31
Where: 1031 W. 300 North, Lehi
Christmas Lights in the Orchard
The light display at The Orchard at University Place includes a 30-foot tall walk-through tree, 75 feet of archways, the trees in the Orchard and a University Place logo all covered in 70,000 lights. Many of the lights are also programmed to music.
When: 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 31
Where: The Orchard at University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
Christmas Lights for a Cure
This automated display in Lehi benefits the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Tune to 102.1 for the show of pixels and LED lights.
Where: 11671 N. Granite Flats Road, Highland
Butterfield Family Lights
Head to Lehi for a show featuring lights programmed to music. Tune to 87.9 for the show.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. through Jan. 1
Where: 1039 W. 1630 South, Lehi
Downey Family Holiday Lights
This display has more then 50,000 lights that change to music. Tune to 107.7 to enjoy the show.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Jan. 1
Where: 2489 W. 700 South, Lehi
Lindsey Lights
This show includes lights that dance to music. It will be the final year this display will run.
When: 5:30-10:30 nightly through Jan. 1, runs until midnight on Dec. 31
Where: 2740 N. 675 East, Lehi
Lindon Lights
The Lindon Lights display includes more than 5,400 lights synchronized to music like Christmas favorites “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Nuttin’ for Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” “I Saw Three Ships” and “Mary, Did You Know.” Tune to 88.5 for the music.
When: 5:30-10:30 p.m. nightly until New Year’s Eve
Where: 227 E. 70 South, Lindon
Happy Howlidays
This show includes 4,000 pixels synced to Christmas favorites and other fun songs. Tune to 87.9 FM for the show.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, except New Year’s Eve
When: 1587 E. 300 South, Springville
On the Bright Side
This free display in Lehi is synchronized to music.
When: Dusk to 11 p.m.
Where: 366 W. 2800 North, Lehi
World Faymous Christmas!
This annual display includes moving lights, digital decorations in every window, a singing Santa Claus and more.
When: Dusk-10 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Day
Where: 1068 Scenic Drive, Spanish Fork
A few more:
Pioneer Park in Provo: 500 W. Center St., Provo
Butler’s Christmas: 698 N. 100 East, Santaquin
Fullmer’s Family: 97 S. 500 East, American Fork