Nothing says Christmas season is here than the first time the lights turn on for the season. It’s still November, but lighting ceremonies in Utah County start next week and run through early December, so don’t miss the moment of magic.
Peteetneet Christmas Lighting Ceremony
Meet at Peteetneet Museum for a Christmas Lighting and complimentary hot chocolate and doughnuts following the annual Santa Dash and caroling. Guests are encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item for the local food pantry.
When: Nov. 29 at 4:45 p.m., with the lighting at 6 p.m.
Where: Peteetneet Museum, 10 S. 600 East, Payson
More info: http://peteetneetmuseum.org/light.jpg
Pond Town Christmas Lighting Pond Town Christmas is one of the highlights of the season in southern Utah County and you can see the lights turn on for the first time in 2019. The Salem Youth Council will be serving hot chocolate and doughnuts. After the lighting, enjoy a free Christmas concert at the Community Center.
When: Nov. 29, 6 p.m.
Where: Knoll Park; 150 W. 300 South, Salem
More info: https://facebook.com/events/470846063528173
Spanish Fork ‘Winter Lights Parade’
Start the holiday season by watching lighted floats parade down Spanish Fork Main Street at the Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. The parade route will go from 900 North to 100 South and around the Library Park to 100 E. Center St.
When: Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Spanish Fork
More info: http://spanishfork-chamber.com/winterlights.html
Mapleton City’s Tree Lighting
Head to Mapleton for the city’s annual Tree Lighting, Wreath and Christmas Festival. The event includes a display and silent auction of Christmas wreaths, a gingerbread house contest, the Mapleton Elementary Christmas Choir, food trucks, hot chocolate, s’mores and Santa.
When: Dec. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Mapleton City Park, Maple Street and Main Street, Mapleton
More info: https://parksandrec.mapleton.org/event/mapleton-citys-annual-tree-lighting/
Saratoga Springs ‘Annual City Christmas Tree Lighting’
Saratoga Springs will host its 10th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 with a visit from Santa, kid-friendly food from food trucks and hot cocoa. Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.
When: Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Neptune Park; 452 W. 400 North, Saratoga Springs
More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/608/Celebrate-in-Saratoga
Pleasant Grove City Tree Lighting
Pleasant Grove will light the city’s Christmas tree in Downtown Park at an event with a choir, hot chocolate, doughnuts and an appearance from Santa.
When: Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Park; 200 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
More info: https://plgrove.org
Lindon’s Tree Lighting
Welcome the Christmas holiday with Lindon at the city’s 26th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event will include a short outdoor Christmas program, followed by the lighting of the tree. There will be free hot chocolate, candy canes and a visit from Santa.
When: Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lindon Community Center; 25 N. Main St., Lindon
More info: http://lindoncity.org/module/events.htm?pageComponentId=3336174&month=11&year=2019
Provo ‘Lights on Ceremony’
Join Provo City for its traditional “Lights on Ceremony” and annual Christmas Market in front of City Hall. This year, the lighting display will be all-new at Pioneer Park with a lighting ceremony all at once complete with fireworks. The event will also include a free children’s train ride, sled dogs, a children’s craft and Santa Claus.
When: Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Provo City Center; 351 W. Center St., Provo
More info: https://facebook.com/events/444805256240537/
Lehi ‘Santa Parade’ and Tree-Lighting Ceremony
Lehi’s “Santa Parade” will conclude with a tree-lighting ceremony, free hot chocolate and cookies, and visits with Santa.
When: Dec. 7, 5 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Lehi
More info: https://lehi-ut.gov/
Eagle Mountain ‘Christmas Village Tree Lighting’
Eagle Mountain presents its ‘Christmas Village Tree Lighting and Holiday Boutique,’ featuring Santa, live reindeer, a petting zoo, a mini pony, carriage rides, a blacksmith demo, hot cocoa and doughnuts. If you bring Santa a letter complete with name and address, you will receive a return letter in the mail.
When: Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Cory Wride Memorial Park; 5806 Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain
More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/christmas-village/
The Shops at Riverwoods Lights at The Shops at Riverwoods were lit on Nov. 15.
The Outlets at Traverse Mountain
The Outlets at Traverse Mountain boast what they call the largest natural tree in the state. The lighting ceremony was held Nov. 16.
The Orchard at University Place The lights at The Orchard at University Place turned on on Nov. 18, with more than 100,000 lights that display to music.