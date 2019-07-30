All defenses want to make opposing offenses nervous and force them to rush things. The way BYU's defense is set up relies on a lot of the disruptive force to come from the four guys on the line.
With no Corbin Kaufusi or Sione Takitaki this season, it is up to the current Cougar defenders to ramp up their game and get into the backfield. Guys like Devin Kaufusi, Zac Dawe, Khyiris Tonga, Bracken El-Bakri, Earl Tuioti-Mariner and Trajan Pili have experience but the Cougars need as many athletes as possible to step up and take the lead.