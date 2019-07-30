Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as he's hit by Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive lineman Zach Ritner (97) during Brigham Young University's homecoming game against the University of Hawaii held Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
BYU's top three returning receivers combined for just 911 yards on 68 receptions with six touchdowns — and one of those has some uncertainty in his future after off-field issues during the summer.
While the Cougar tight ends are certainly dangerous, this offense needs to have receivers who do more to spread the field. Guys like Aleva Hifo, Talon Shumway, Gunner Romney, Micah Simon and Dax Milne along with a host of youngsters have to emerge as consistent, reliable targets who can make things happen.
