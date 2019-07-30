BYU football vs. Utah State 09
Brigham Young Cougars kicker Skyler Southam kicks a field goal at the end of the first half on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Southam missed the kick.

While BYU returns its main kickoff returner in Aleva Hifo and last year's starting kicker in Skyler Southam, there are a lot of unknowns in the Cougar special teams unit.

Southam's kicking spot isn't a given, as he will be pushed by returned missionary Jake Oldroyd. Danny Jones appears to be the odds-on favorite at punter but he needs to show consistency. There are certainly opportunities at punt return and on the coverage teams as well that will need to be settled before the season-opener against Utah.

