Lone Peak gets third-straight boys golf title, American Fork girls soccer falls in OT in 6A championship, Lone Peak football ends up as 6A runner-up, Westlake boys soccer wins Graduation Cup, Timpanogos and American Fork win Last-Chance tourney, softball teams play exhibition seasons, Cedar Valley concludes first year and starts second year of competition.
While the COVID-19 pandemic turned a lot of things upside down in 2020, one area that had surprisingly little change was the new realignment that was selected by the Utah High School Activities Association. In the non-football sports, Regions 7 and 8 will change numbers to become Regions 8 and 9 but otherwise weren't changed much. The new Region 7, however, will have Payson and Cedar Valley in a league with Cottonwood, Hillcrest, Stansbury, Tooele and Uintah. The only change in the football-only reclassification is that Timpanogos will be in Region 7 instead of Region 8 (although both Timpanogos and Payson are currently independent in football). The new reclassification will be implemented at the start of the fall 2021 season. Honorable mention
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
