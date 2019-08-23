DICKSON: If it’s not tight end Matt Bushman, the coaches need a refresher course on football. He averaged better than 17 yards per catch last season, but caught only 29 passes. That’s not nearly enough targets coming his way. He needs to catch 50 or more this season and I think BYU has the quarterback to get that done.
LLOYD: I have no doubt that Matt Bushman will be the main focus of opposing defenses when the Cougars go to the air, which means it will be up to him to still make plays — and up to everyone else to make the other team pay by exploiting other holes. I’m going to select Aleva Hifo as my pick for the BYU players who has the most catches, since I think offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is going to look to get him the ball in a variety of ways so he can use his speed and shiftiness to make things happen. Don’t sleep on Gunner Romney, Micah Simon and Talon Shumway on the outside, though. If one of those guys is a consistent threat, it will make things much easier for Hifo and Bushman.