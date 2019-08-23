LLOYD: This isn’t as clear-cut as it appeared to be coming out of 2018, but I’m still going to give the nod to Lopini Katoa. I think both Ty’Son Williams and Emmanual Esukpa are going to be solid contributors and so I don’t expect any of the BYU running backs to gain more than 600 or 700 yards on the ground — but I still think Katoa has a slight advantage because of his familiarity with the offense. If he stays healthy, I see him having a better year than he did last year and just edging out the other backs for the most rushing yards.
DICKSON: I walked past grad transfer Ty’Son Williams as he was interviewed after a recent practice, and man, that dude is put together. With his second-level speed, I think he could be pretty special. Lopini Katoa has put in the work this summer and should be a factor as well. But I’ll go with Williams due to his breakaway speed.