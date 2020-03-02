It wasn’t totally surprising that a BYU coach like AJ Steward might choose to take a higher-paying job elsewhere. It’s been slightly more surprising that the Cougars have yet to announce who will replace Steward as running backs coach.
This is a group of athletes who had moments of brilliance last fall but struggled to stay healthy. BYU might chose to hire from within — Harvey Unga has been a grad assistant and most Cougars remember that he was a really good running back himself — but no matter who gets the job, spring camp is a time for athletes and coaches to get acclimated to each other.