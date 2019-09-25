Orem farm kicks off season of corn mazes and fall fairs 01
Crystal Hansen walks with 2-year-old Carter in the corn maze at Wilkerson Farm in Orem on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

The Wilkerson Farm Fall Fair has a 5-acre corn maze and a mini (hay bale) maze. The larger maze takes about 40 minutes to complete.

Where: 710 W. 2000 South, Orem

When: Open through Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; closed Sundays

Cost: Free for ages 0-4, $9.50 for ages 5-65

More info: https://wilkersonfarm.com/fallfair

Activities: corn maze, hayrides, pumpkins, tractor hayrides, shotgun slides, apple shooters, pumpkin pyramid, mini hay maze, pedal tractor racing, swing ride, food trucks, spinning tubs

