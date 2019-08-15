LLOYD: I think the Tigers have another impressive football team but I’m going to take Lone Peak. Yes, the Knights lost some significant talent from last year. This squad, however, is used to reloading as well as used to battling the best teams in the 6A year-in and year-out. Lone Peak has seen Bingham and American Fork, and will be ready for Corner Canyon and Skyridge. This team proved in 2018 that it also knows how to rebound from adversity and in a brutal region. That lesson is tremendously valuable when you want to make a run at winning a state championship. The Knight defense is still going to be impressive — and defense wins championships.
DICKSON: It’s true that Orem lost a lot of talent, including the record-setting tandem of Puka Nakua (University of Washington) and Cooper Legas (Utah State), offensive lineman Hunter Hill (Utah State) and defensive playmaker Ethan Slade. The Tigers, who outscored their opponents by a whopping 35 points per game last season, are also moving up to Class 5A this season so the competition will be tougher. But senior linebacker/running back Noah Sewell is the No. 1 recruit in Utah and will dominate on both sides of the ball. Offensive lineman Kingsley Saumataia and quarterback Chase Tautagaloa are budding superstars in waiting.
The Tigers have enough talent to win a third straight state title, even in a higher classification than the previous two. Orem has been trying to move up to 5A for several years, and this season Jeremy Hill and the guys get their wish.