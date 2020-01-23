If you are looking to get away from Main St., Windy Ridge Cafe is a great alternative and isn't too far to travel. The restaurant offers a fresh menu of salads, sandwiches and entrees, including options for kids. For lunch, you can choose one of their signature sandwiches or salads, and for dinner, they offer entrees including baked meatloaf, Utah red trout, peppered sirloin or herb roasted chicken. They also have family to-go options.
Location: 1250 Iron Horse Dr., Park City
Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More info: windyridgefoods.com