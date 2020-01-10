BYU men's volleyball vs UC Irvine 3

BYU senior libero Taylor Richards pass the ball against UC Irvine in the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on March 8, 2019.

The BYU men’s volleyball team has a winning record against all of its 2020 opponents except for Pepperdine, who leads BYU in the overall series, 34-32.

