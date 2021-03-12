For much of Denise Beatty’s life, there was mystery surrounding her birth family and early childhood. Recently, DNA testing and a few miracles have helped her to unlock some of that mystery and find her roots.
Beatty often shares her fascinating story and recently was interviewed for RootsTech. Her story is helping to spark an interest in family history for others.
When Beatty, who lives in Pleasant Grove, was 4 years old, she was adopted into a family in Las Vegas. Before that, her birth mother had left her with a babysitter and did not return.
“I can remember going through garbage cans to eat. I remember finding banana peels and scraping them off to eat,” Beatty said. “Finally, this babysitter called the state and got me put into an orphanage. She hadn’t heard from my mother.”
One day, a woman walked into that orphanage and Beatty seemed to know that that would be her mother.
“I grabbed her leg and said, ‘Mommy, Mommy, take me home.’ They adopted me,” Beatty said. “I had good parents. I love my parents.”
When she was 24 years old, Beatty’s parents told her that they thought she should find her biological family. They had some information, such as her birth mother’s name.
“My parents called a lot of people with the same last name as mother’s maiden name and married name,” Beatty said.
One of those calls happened to be to her birth mother’s brother.
“My birth sister had tried to find me and couldn’t find anything. She prayed and prayed and prayed,” Beatty said. “That was the exact month that my parents told me that they felt strongly I needed to find my family.”
After reconnecting with her birth mother and birth siblings, Beatty had a strong desire to find her biological father. But, her birth mother did not have much information about him and could not remember his full name. She had known him years before in South Dakota.
Beatty knew that her biological father was from India and she knew he had come to the United States to go to school.
“As a little girl, I thought I was an Indian princess and someday, my Indian father was going to come.”
Beatty did not know anything about her Indian heritage, but was drawn to it and had a strong desire to learn more.
“About five years ago, my oldest son said, ‘We really need to find your dad,’ ” Beatty said.
They started looking at yearbooks and information with the school he attended and questioning her birth mother to help her remember more. Then an idea came to Beatty while she was sleeping.
“I had been praying about this. I went to bed one night and I dreamed I was told to take an Ancestry test. I didn’t even know what an Ancestry test was,” she said. “The next morning, I called my daughter and asked her what it is.”
Beatty took a DNA test a few months later and it showed a match of a close relative with a name similar to what her birth mother remembered.
“I thought that he must be my cousin. I found out that his uncle, who I thought was my dad, had just passed away. I went from a high to a low,” she said.
Still, Beatty felt like her quest was not finished.
“I looked up pictures of him, and I didn’t really look like him. I found a young picture, and it didn’t look like what my mother said,” she said.
“I just felt like something wasn’t right and I needed to do something else.”
One day, while driving home from work, at 2:30 in the afternoon, she was passing Ancestry in Lehi.
“I heard a voice say, ‘Stop at Ancestry,’ and I thought, ‘What am I going to stop at Ancestry for?’ I kept driving and thought, ‘What would I say? Would I tell the security guard that I don’t like my DNA?’ ”
Even though she did not understand why she felt impressed to stop, she did and was sitting in the parking lot, wondering what to do when she looked up and saw that a neighbor happened to be standing in the same lot.
“I didn’t know him very well. But, I got out and found out that he worked there. He happened to be in the parking lot at that time, leaving to go to an orthodontist appointment,” she said.
Beatty told the neighbor her story and he took her inside to meet with a DNA specialist. “She changed my life,” Beatty said. “She told me that the DNA match wasn’t my cousin. He is my brother. You can only have 800 DNA matches with a cousin. I had 1,733 matches with this man.
“I knew instantly that it was true. My father’s alive and lives in the United States,” Beatty said.
Beatty has since contacted her biological father, but as of yet, he does not want a relationship. However, Beatty has experienced many wonders throughout her journey to find her roots.
“I’ve had all these little miracles happen since then. People from India have reached out to me. I have had amazing spiritual experiences about it. People reach out about how much my story touched them,” she said.
“There’s some reason that this is happening, and I feel like the journey is just beginning. I’ve gone through a crazy life to get where I’m at and I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Beatty said.
Beatty has continued and will continue to unlock mysteries about her roots, including finding information about family in India and the location of where her family came from.
“I’ve always had a desire to find out about my Indian heritage,” Beatty said. “I just felt a connection to the Indian people.”