Few teams in BYU history have been able to compile the success the Cougar women’s volleyball team had during the 2010s.
Starting in 2012, BYU reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in seven consecutive seasons (and just missed making it eight in a row when the Cougars lost in the NCAA second round in 2019).
There were two years that really stood out for the squad, with the first coming in 2014 when the unseeded Cougars made it to the national title game before losing to Penn State. BYU also had a phenomenal season in 2018 as the Cougars were ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks and reached the Final Four before falling to Stanford (the eventual national champ).