5. How far do you think the BYU women’s volleyball team can go in 2019?
DICKSON: Last year’s incredible season creates some unreasonable expectations. All-Americans Roni Jones-Perry and Lyndie Haddock-Eppich are generational players and among the best ever at BYU in their positions. You don’t just plug anybody into those spots and stay in the Top 5 in the rankings. OK, maybe they do at Stanford, Penn State, Texas and Nebraska, but not here in Provo. Neither Jones-Perry nor Haddock-Eppich were heavily recruited outside of Utah, so the Cougars were fortunate that they developed into All-Americans. That being said, I think this year’s BYU team is good enough to win the West Coast Conference and win a couple of matches in the NCAA Tournament. Beyond that, the Cougars will be faced with playing at one of those powerhouse teams on their home floor in the Sweet 16, and that’s daunting for any team.
LLOYD: I think this question comes down to how much the team gels over the next couple of months. The Cougars have lost to both of the ranked opponents they have faced in 2019, although they have a couple more big opportunities in the next few days (at No. 18 Utah on Thursday and at No. 2 Stanford on Saturday). I’m still confident that this is a good BYU women’s volleyball team but unless it really comes together, I don’t think it is a great one. I’m going to take the safe route and say the Cougars will make it back to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament — but that will be as far as they will go this fall.