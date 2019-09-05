5. The BYU women’s volleyball team saw its 26-match home winning streak snapped Saturday night by Marquette. Should Cougar fans be worried?
LLOYD: Isn’t it fun to talk about a team that loses one home game to a really good opponent as a potential concern because that team has set such a high standard of success? Yes, the BYU team in 2019 might not put together the same phenomenal run as the 2018 team did but I have complete confidence that this will be another very, very good Cougar women’s volleyball squad. Losses happen to every team at some point. I’m looking forward to seeing what BYU learns from this defeat and if it makes them better in the weeks to come.
DICKSON: With seven true freshmen, this is one of the youngest teams BYU has had in more than ten years. With a 17-year-old starting setter, there were bound to be some growing pains. Marquette is a very good team and they really spanked the Cougars in the Smith Fieldhouse. It will be interesting to watch this group respond. There are some very difficult matches ahead (Utah, Texas at a neutral site, at Stanford) and BYU is going to have to be much more mentally tough to compete against those teams. I believe Heather Olmstead is one of the nation’s best coaches and the Cougars will get better. Last year’s group was special. It’s too early to tell if this year’s team can get there.