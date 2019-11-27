Nothing invites holiday spirit quite like thousands of twinkling Christmas lights.
Eagle Mountain Holiday Decoration Display
Use Eagle Mountain City’s online map to find and mark holiday house displays in the area.
When: Map launches after Halloween and is available through New Year’s Day
Where: Locations throughout Eagle Mountain
More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/community-relations/city-events/holiday-and-other-events/
Saratoga Springs Christmas Decoration Contest
A map will be available to see all of this year’s contestants starting Dec. 1, and residents can vote on their favorite homes online.
When: A map will be available Dec. 1-31
Where: Locations throughout Saratoga Springs
More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/608/Celebrate-in-Saratoga
Thanksgiving Point’s ‘Luminaria’
Walk through the enchanting display at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens where you will see more than 6,500 luminaries, a 120-foot lighted tree, a nativity scene, glowing lanterns and peaceful music.
When: 5-9 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays through Jan. 4, except on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Where: Ashton Gardens; 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi
Cost: $10-$20
More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria/
Spanish Fork ‘Festival of Lights’
Listen to holiday music on 99.7 FM while you drive through Spanish Fork’s festive light displays from the comfort of your vehicle.
When: Nov. 28-Jan. 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork
Cost: $8 per car or large family van, $22 per commercial van or any vehicle towing a trailer, $30 per bus
More info: https://spanishfork.org/residents/news_and_events/fol/index.php
‘Pond Town Christmas’
Salem presents its annual Pond Town Christmas display with lights floating on the pond in Knoll Park.
When: Nov. 28-Jan 1, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Knoll Park, 150 W. 300 South, Salem
Cost: Free
More info: http://salemcity.org/pond-town-christmas.htm