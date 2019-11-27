Luminaria lights up Thanksgiving Point once again 02
Nothing invites holiday spirit quite like thousands of twinkling Christmas lights.

Eagle Mountain Holiday Decoration Display

Use Eagle Mountain City’s online map to find and mark holiday house displays in the area.

When: Map launches after Halloween and is available through New Year’s Day

Where: Locations throughout Eagle Mountain

More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/community-relations/city-events/holiday-and-other-events/

Saratoga Springs Christmas Decoration Contest

A map will be available to see all of this year’s contestants starting Dec. 1, and residents can vote on their favorite homes online.

When: A map will be available Dec. 1-31

Where: Locations throughout Saratoga Springs

More info: https://saratogaspringscity.com/608/Celebrate-in-Saratoga

Thanksgiving Point’s ‘Luminaria’

Walk through the enchanting display at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens where you will see more than 6,500 luminaries, a 120-foot lighted tree, a nativity scene, glowing lanterns and peaceful music.

When: 5-9 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays through Jan. 4, except on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Where: Ashton Gardens; 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi

Cost: $10-$20

More info: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria/

Spanish Fork ‘Festival of Lights’

Listen to holiday music on 99.7 FM while you drive through Spanish Fork’s festive light displays from the comfort of your vehicle.

When: Nov. 28-Jan. 1, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork

Cost: $8 per car or large family van, $22 per commercial van or any vehicle towing a trailer, $30 per bus

More info: https://spanishfork.org/residents/news_and_events/fol/index.php

‘Pond Town Christmas’

Salem presents its annual Pond Town Christmas display with lights floating on the pond in Knoll Park.

When: Nov. 28-Jan 1, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Knoll Park, 150 W. 300 South, Salem

Cost: Free

More info: http://salemcity.org/pond-town-christmas.htm

