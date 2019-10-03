On Aug. 15, the church issued an update/clarification on things pertaining to the Word of Wisdom, the health code established in the early days of the church. This code not only purports what is good for the body, but indicates that hot drinks – interpreted as coffee and tea – are not good. Tobacco, alcohol, and drugs are not to be taken by members as well.
The new 21st century clarification added members should not use e-cigarettes or vaping. The clarification also asks members to avoid lattes, cappuccinos, anything ending with “-ccino” or beverages from places that primarily serve coffee. Members were reminded to abstain from green tea, including ice tea. Marijuana and opioids should only be taken under the direction of a qualified physician.