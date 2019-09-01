Andrea Johnson, a shift supervisor, talks to community members about calling 911 as they stand in the dispatch center of Pleasant Grove's newly built police station during an open house Saturday, April 20, 2019. “The other facility is 42-years old," said Britt Smith, captain of the Pleasant Grove Police Department, of the previous police station. "It was built for the size of about a 10-officer department. This building is built for a department of about 50-officers.” Community members toured the facility from 12pm-2pm and 3pm-5pm, with a dedication ceremony at 2pm. “When we built this building we really took into account of the privacy of victims and witnesses," explained Smith. "We’ve tried to do everything we can to protect their privacy if they need to come in to report a crime of a sensitive nature." Smith said that the station is state-of-the-art, featuring improvements in security, technology, as well as personnel flow and function. “There’s a historical-feature wall inside, because we did lose a historical building in order to build these departments,” said Smith. Officers hope to move in approximately the first half of May, according to the department's captain. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald