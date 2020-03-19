Olympic leaders back IOC’s stance after criticism
GENEVA (AP) — Regional Olympic officials on Wednesday rallied around the IOC and backed its stance on opening the Tokyo Games as scheduled, one day after direct criticism from athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Leaders of continental Olympic groups praised the IOC after a conference call to update them on coronavirus issues four months before the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 24.
“We are living through an unpredictable crisis and as such, it is important that we have one policy, expressed by the IOC, and we follow that policy in unison,” the Italy-based European Olympic Committees said.
On Tuesday, one of the International Olympic Committee’s 100 members broke ranks in a rare public criticism of the body’s unwavering strategy.
“I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” said Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic hockey gold medalist from Canada.
Wickenheiser, who is training to be a doctor and was voted to the IOC by fellow athletes at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, wrote on her Twitter account she was elected “to represent and protect athletes.”
Her concern about athletes’ troubled preparations for Tokyo — “as facilities close and qualification events are canceled all over the world” — were echoed by 2016 Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi.
“The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family’s health and public health to train every day?” Stefanidi wrote on Twitter. “You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in 4 months.”
Coronavirus fatalities spike in Iran, 1,135 dead
TEHRAN (AP) — Iran on Wednesday reported its single biggest jump in fatalities from the coronavirus as another 147 people died, raising the country’s overall death toll to 1,135.
The nearly 15% spike in deaths — amid a total of 17,361 confirmed cases in Iran — marks the biggest 24-hour rise in fatalities since Iranian officials first acknowledged infections of the virus in mid-February.
Even as the number of cases grows, food markets were still packed with shoppers and highways were crowded as families traveled ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, on Friday.
Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi urged the public to avoid travel and crowds, telling Iranians the days ahead represented two “golden weeks” to try to curb the virus.
He criticized people for not adhering to the warnings to stay home. “This is not a good situation at all,” he said.
Canadain aid package made amid pandemic
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his government is deferring tax payments until August, providing a wage subsidy for small businesses and pausing student loan payments as part of a stimulus package to limit economic damage from the pandemic.
Trudeau said the government is focused on making sure Canadians have the money they need to support their families, buy groceries and pay the rent. Up to $56.4 billion is being spent. The money is about 3% of Canada’s gross domestic product.
Trudeau said he will provide employers of small businesses with a temporary wage subsidy equal to 10% of the salary paid to employees for a period of three months. He said that will encourage employers to keep staff on the payroll.
“No matter who you are or what you do, this is a time when you should be focused on your health and that of your neighbors,” Trudeau said. “Not whether you’re going to lose your job. Not whether you’re going to run out of money for things like groceries and medication.”
The prime minister said those who have filed their taxes and find out that they owe money will have until August to pay. There will also be six-month, interest-free moratorium on their Canada Student Loans as well as other measures.
Trudeau made the announcement outside his residence, where he is self isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to London. Trudeau said she is OK, but is experiencing flu-like symptoms and headaches. He said he and his three children are not showing symptoms.
Virus infections pass 200,000, Europe jammed
BERLIN (AP) — Desperate travelers choked European border crossings Wednesday after countries across the Continent began shutting the doors against the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump pressed Congress to swiftly pass a potentially $1 trillion rescue package to prop up the economy and speed relief checks to Americans in a matter of weeks, as stocks tumbled again on Wall Street.
The border closings extended to North America, as the U.S. and Canada agreed to close their shared boundary to nonessential travel. And the Trump administration was said to be considering a plan to turn back all people who cross into the United States illegally from Mexico.
Some bright spots emerged: Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected in late December and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case for a second straight day Wednesday.
But in a grim illustration of the epidemic’s shifting center of gravity, the death toll in Italy moved closer to overtaking China’s. Italy had more than 2,500 dead and was averaging about 350 a day; China’s toll was just over 3,200.
Meanwhile, the United Nations’ International Labor Organization estimated that the crisis could cause nearly 25 million job losses and drain up to $3.4 trillion in income by year’s end, but that a coordinated global response in the form of fiscal stimulus and other measures could help reduce the toll.