China launches effort to land rover on Mars
BEIJING (AP) — China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.
Engines blazing orange, a Long March-5 rocket took off under clear skies from Hainan Island, south of China’s mainland, as space enthusiasts gathered on a beach across the bay from the launch site.
“This is a kind of hope, a kind of strength,” said Li Dapeng, co-founder of the China branch of the Mars Society, an advocacy group. He watched with his wife, 11-year-old son and 2,000 others on the beach.
Launch commander Zhang Xueyu announced to cheers in the control room that the rocket was flying normally about 45 minutes later. “The Mars rover has accurately entered the scheduled orbit,” he said in brief remarks shown live on state broadcaster CCTV.
China’s space agency said that the rocket carried the probe for 36 minutes before successfully placing it on the looping path that will take it beyond Earth’s orbit and eventually into Mars’ more distant orbit around the sun.
Liu Tongjie, spokesman for the mission, said in a press briefing that the launch was a “key step of China marching towards farther deep space.” He said that China’s aim wasn’t to compete with other countries, but to peacefully explore the universe.
It marked the second flight to Mars this week, after a United Arab Emirates orbiter blasted off on a rocket from Japan on Monday. And the U.S. is aiming to launch Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover ever, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, next week.
“It’s amazing that another nation has launched the case for Mars,” said Katarina Miljkovic, a planetary scientist at Curtin University in Australia. “It’s more like this marathon of space that we all want to be running.”
Australian city requires masks for 5M residents
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — There were few bare faces among rush-hour commuters in Australia’s second-largest city on Thursday morning as Melbourne residents were largely complying with a new law making face coverings compulsory.
Melbourne and neighboring semi-rural Mitchell Shire are coronavirus hot spots that have been in lockdown for two weeks. Wearing a mask or face covering in public became mandatory for Melbourne’s 5 million residents from 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I don’t really enjoy wearing it, I mean, I’m asthmatic as well. So ... I’m not a huge fan of wearing it,” masked commuter Cameron Strange said at busy Southern Cross train station in downtown Melbourne.
“But if it means that we’re saving lives in the community, then we just got to suck it up and do it,” he added.
Café owner Maria Iatrou said wearing masks has been the norm for days, so any change on Thursday was imperceptible.
“Very few people were wearing no mask before this morning,” Iatrou said. “Masks have become a massive thing, there are so many available to buy on the street.”
She said she saw people talking into their jackets because they don’t have a mask with them — “basically making sure that the collar of their jacket is over their mouth.”
Melbourne residents are becoming increasing concerned by the pandemic while most parts of Australia have virtually no new cases and have relaxed restrictions. Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, posted a 24-hour record 484 new cases on Wednesday. A state record five deaths was announced on Thursday.
Pandemic tough on Argentina’s caregiversBUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Even before the new coronavirus hit, Argentina’s health care workers were struggling, most of them often working more than 12 hours a day at multiple jobs to make ends meet amid the country’s overheated inflation.
The pandemic has meant even tougher times on the job, providing medical care for the gravely ill and also giving what comfort they can to patients dying of COVID-19 while cut off by quarantine from saying goodbye to family and friends.
Some still go home at night to their families, after taking precautions. Others, fearing for loved ones, have moved into hotels. Some have sent their children to stay with relatives.
Dr. Matías Norte, a surgeon who specializes in cancer cases but is also helping treat COVID-19 cases at the three hospitals where he works, sometimes has to drive an hour to get home to the apartment he shares with his wife, Silvina Cáceres Monié, in the capital. A kiss and embrace must wait until he showers.
“When I come in, it’s such a great joy that you forget everything. You’re happy to get home,” Norte says.
Andrea Cortes, a nurse, also goes home to be with her partner, Ariel, but they have not kissed or embraced in nearly four months. She hasn’t seen her 27-year-old daughter for nearly that long.
Cortes, who puts in an average of 17 hours a day at two hospitals in Buenos Aires, worries constantly about bringing the virus home.
“That fear and doubt make me hold this distance with the family until it’s all over because I love them and I have to take care of them,” she says.
Doctors, nurses and other health workers account for 7% of the more than 130,000 confirmed infections reported by Argentina’s government.
Juan José Comas tested positive for the coronavirus but never showed any symptoms while he was quarantined at the hospital where he began working as a volunteer when the pandemic began. He got his medical degree last year but still must do training before taking his resident’s examination, for which he has now gotten a crash course in treating patients.
Comas has been sharing a hotel room with three doctors he didn’t know since moving out of his parent’s home in April to protect them. “I went a couple of times to see them behind the gate,” he says.
It has been three months since nurse Marcela Brancati last saw her 9-year-old daughter, Agostina. She only gets to watch her daughter through photos sent on WhatsApp by her mother, who is caring for the girl.
“We’ve never been apart so long. It’s very difficult,” Brancati says. “Sometimes she calls me crying. She can’t stand it and she wants to go back (home).”