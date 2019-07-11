Dozens injured by turbulence on flight to Australia
HONOLULU (AP) — Intense turbulence struck an Air Canada flight to Australia on Thursday and sent unbuckled passengers flying into the ceiling, forcing the plane to land in Hawaii.
The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered “un-forecasted and sudden turbulence,” about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu, Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said in a statement.
“The plane just dropped,” passenger Stephanie Beam told The Associated Press. “When we hit turbulence, I woke up and looked over to make sure my kids were buckled. The next thing I knew there’s just literally bodies on the ceiling of the plane.”
A woman behind her hit the ceiling so hard that she broke the casing of an oxygen mask, said Beam, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Of the 37 passengers and flight crew members injured, nine had serious injuries, emergency responders said. Thirty people were taken to hospitals.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Chief Dean Nakano said the injured ranged in age from children to the elderly. Customs agents and emergency responders met passengers at the gate at the Honolulu airport to ensure they could get medical attention quickly.
Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said injuries included cuts, bumps, bruises, neck pain and back pain. More than two dozen people were taken to hospitals, she said.
Llyn Williams was traveling with his wife Erica Daly back to their home in Sydney, Australia. His wife was injured and taken to the hospital.
He said when they hit the violent turbulence, “Everybody who was not seated and belted in hit the roof, almost everybody in our cabin.”
Parents of dead protester urge others to carry on
HONG KONG (AP) — The parents of a Hong Kong man who plunged to his death after putting up banners against divisive extradition legislation urged young people to continue their struggle.
The youth have been at the forefront of huge rallies against the legislation, which has plunged Hong Kong into chaos amid wider fears about the erosion of civil rights in the Chinese territory. Marco Leung’s banners demanded a full withdrawal of the bill, which would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.
“Every brave citizen who takes to the street is doing so because they love Hong Kong deeply,” they said in a message read Thursday at a public memorial for their son, who died on June 14 at age 35. “Only by protecting themselves and staying alive can young people continue to speak up bravely against social injustices.”
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared her effort to amend the extradition laws “dead” earlier this week but stopped short of formally withdrawing the bills. Activists have vowed to keep up the pressure until she does so. Many are also demanding her resignation.
The Chinese government’s chief representative in Hong Kong said Thursday that the central government firmly supports Lam in continuing to govern. Wang Zhimin dismissed calls to exonerate protesters who have been arrested, saying it would be “a blatant challenge to the rule of law in Hong Kong.”
“Regarding the recent series of violent incidents, all Hong Kong people, including those present, have expressed condemnation,” he said in a speech to Beijing loyalists in Hong Kong.
Sudan military says it foiled attempted coup
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s ruling military council said it foiled an attempted military coup Thursday, just days after the military and a pro-democracy coalition agreed on a joint sovereign council to rule the country during a transition period until elections are held.
Lt. Gen. Gamal Omar, a member of the military council, said in a statement that at least 16 active and retired military officers were arrested. Security forces were pursuing the group’s leader and additional officers who took part in plotting the coup attempt, he said.
The council did not reveal the name of the attempted leader, his rank or other details. The statement also said five of the arrested officers were retired.
The military and a pro-democracy coalition agreed last Friday on a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized. Both sides say a diplomatic push by the U.S. and its Arab allies was key to ending a weekslong standoff that raised fears of all-out civil war.
“The attempted coup came in a critical time, ahead of the deal with the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change,” Omar said, referring to the group that speaks for the pro-democracy demonstrators.
Sudan has been in political deadlock since the overthrow of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April.
On Sunday, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, Sudan’s top general, said the military council that assumed power after al-Bashir’s overthrow would be dissolved with the implementation of the power-sharing deal.
Skopje zoo’s chimp returns after recovering from depression
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Koko the chimpanzee, once a star in Skopje’s zoo, has returned home after spending 10 years in the Netherlands recovering from depression, the zoo says.
Koko was reunited with his keeper, Dragan Trajkovski, on Thursday, who said he was overjoyed to see the chimp again.
“It was a joy I cannot describe,” the 49-year-old told The Associated Press. “After 10 years, Koko recognized me. We touched each other, he turned his back for a little scratching and pursed his mouth in a chimp kiss.”
Koko was born in the zoo of North Macedonia’s capital Skopje in 1995. His mother died of tuberculosis two years later, and the young chimp began suffering from depression and loneliness. Trajkovski tried parenting him but for years his condition did not improve.
Eventually a Netherlands-based animal rescue group, Animal Advocacy and Protection, was contacted and Koko was transferred to their facilities in the Netherlands in 2009 to recover.
After 10 years at the AAP facility, Koko returned to Skopje along with three other chimpanzees who will be keeping him company: 57-year-old Mimmi, and Hiasl and Rosi, both 38. All three were treated by AAP after suffering years of mistreatment. Mimmi was once in a circus before ending up living in a drab enclosure in a garden center in Germany, AAP said.
“I feel like my kid is back,” Trajkovski said.
Hiasl and Rosi were two of 12, 6-month-old chimps sent as cargo from Africa to Vienna in 1982. Austrian authorities confiscated them at the airport due to a lack of correct documents, and only three of the 12 survived. Hiasl and Rosi were transferred to AAP and the third, a chimp named Henry, was sent to a German zoo in 1985, where he lived until his death in 2015.