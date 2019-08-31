Jailed tycoon among Tunisia’s 26 presidential candidates
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A jailed media magnate is among the 26 candidates authorized Saturday to run in Tunisia’s presidential election next month, a crucial test for the North African country’s fragile young democracy.
The Tunisian election authority announced the list of candidates who qualified for the Sept. 15 first round of voting. The top vote-getters advance to a second round two weeks later.
Businessman Nabil Karoui was allowed to maintain his candidacy while in custody on accusations of money laundering and tax evasion. Karoui and another candidate accused of money laundering can run for president as long as they haven’t been convicted, the electoral authority said.
“The fact that the candidate Nabil Karoui is in jail is a concern, but the electoral authority does not interfere in court cases, but at the same time strives to ensure the candidates all their rights,” electoral commission president Nabil Baffoun told reporters.
Before his arrest, Karoui was considered a leading contender to replace centrist Beji Caid Essebsi, Tunisia’s first democratically elected president. He died in office in July at age 92, throwing the country’s politics into uncertainty.
Other top candidates include Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Defense Minister Abdelkrim Zbidi. Two women are on the list, hoping to persuade voters to choose a female president for the country with some of the Arab world’s most wide-reaching women’s rights.
French police detain man after knife attack kills one, injures nine
VILLEURBANNE, France (AP) — Police detained an Afghan man seeking asylum in France after one person was fatally stabbed and nine others injured Saturday outside a subway station in a suburb of Lyon, authorities said. The reason for the attack was unclear.
The assailant was a 33-year-old Afghan citizen who had applied for asylum in France and was awaiting a response, a national police official said.
The suspect provided contradictory information to police, but the attack in the town of Villeurbanne did not appear to be terrorism-related, the official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to be publicly named because of French government policy.
Villeurbanne Mayor Jean-Paul Bret told reporters that the detained man was the primary suspect and the only one suspected in the actual stabbing.
The mayor said the victim who died was a 19-year-old man and three of the injured were in critical condition. It was unclear if the slain man knew the attacker, local police said.
The subway station in Villeurbanne was cordoned off, with police combing the area. Police were looking for possible accomplices.
The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office so far had not been asked to participate in the investigation. The Lyon regional administration also said national security forces weren’t involved in the search, which included a few dozen local police officers and a helicopter.
France remains on high alert after several deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016.
Taliban launch ‘massive attack’ on the Afghan city of Kunduz
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have launched a new attack on one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, Kunduz, the government said Saturday, even as the insurgent group continued negotiations with the United States on ending America’s longest war.
The militants, who have demanded that all foreign forces leave the country, now control or hold sway over roughly half of the country and are at their strongest since their 2001 defeat by a U.S.-led invasion.
Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said Afghan security forces were repelling the attack in some parts of the city, a strategic crossroads with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles away.
“As always the Taliban have taken positions in civilian areas,” Seddiqi said on Twitter.
The Taliban were in control of the city’s hospital and both sides in the fighting had casualties, provincial council member Ghulam Rabani Rabani told The Associated Press. He could not give an exact number.
The Taliban launched the “massive attack” from several different points around the city overnight, said Sayed Sarwar Hussaini, spokesman for the provincial police chief.
“I can confirm that intense gun battles are going on around the city, but the Taliban have not been able to overrun any security checkpoint,” he said. Reinforcements had arrived and Afghan air forces were supporting ground forces, Hussaini said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a Twitter post called the attack “large-scale.”
The Taliban have continued bloody assaults on civilians and security forces even as their leaders meet with a U.S. peace envoy in Qatar to negotiate an end to nearly 18 years of war. Talks were expected to continue on Saturday. Both sides in recent days have signaled they are close to a deal.
Some 20,000 U.S. and NATO forces remain in Afghanistan after formally ending their combat role in 2014. They continue to train and support Afghan forces fighting the Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.
The United States for its part seeks Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will no longer be a launching pad for terror attacks such as the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the U.S. by al-Qaida. The Taliban government had harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.
Many Afghans worry that an abrupt departure of foreign troops will leave Afghan forces vulnerable and further embolden the Taliban, who already portray a U.S. withdrawal as their victory.
The Taliban seized Kunduz, at the heart of a major agricultural region near Tajikistan, for around two weeks in 2015 before withdrawing in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The insurgents pushed into the city center a year later, briefly raising their flag before gradually being driven out again.