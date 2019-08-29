Trump: Taliban deal close, troops to drop to 8,600
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. plans to withdraw more than 5,000 American troops from Afghanistan and then will determine further drawdowns in the longest war in American history.
Trump’s comment comes as a U.S. envoy is in his ninth round of talks with the Taliban to find a resolution to the nearly 18-year-old war. The president, who campaigned on ending the war, said the U.S. was “getting close” to making a deal, but that the outcome of the U.S.-Taliban talks remained uncertain.
“Who knows if it’s going to happen,” Trump told Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”
Trump did not offer a timeline for withdrawing troops. The Pentagon has been developing plans to withdraw as many as half of the 14,000 U.S. troops still there, but the Taliban want all U.S. and NATO forces withdrawn.
“We’re going down to 8,600 (troops) and then we’ll make a determination from there,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. is going to have a “high intelligence” presence in Afghanistan going forward.
Reducing the U.S. troop level to 8,600 would bring the total down to about where it was when Trump took office in January 2017. According to the NATO/Resolute Support mission, the U.S. had 9,000 troops in Afghanistan in 2016, during the Obama administration, and 8,000 in 2017.
Trump has called Afghanistan — where the Taliban harbored members of the al-Qaida network responsible for 9/11 — the “Harvard University of terror.”
If terror groups ever attacked America from Afghanistan again, “we will come back with a force like they’ve never seen before,” Trump said. But he added: “I don’t see that happening.”
Al-Qaida insurgents used Afghanistan as a base from which to plan the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States. A month later, U.S. troops invaded Afghanistan, where they have remained ever since, making it the longest war in American history. More than 2,400 American service members have died in the conflict.
Backlash grows to suspension of UK Parliament
LONDON (AP) — Opposition to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament intensified Thursday, with the head of the Labour Party vowing “to politically stop him” from pushing through a chaotic no-deal Brexit.
Johnson’s tactic gave lawmakers little time to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union without an agreement on Oct. 31.
But a backlash to the maneuver has unified the disparate political opposition, bringing protests, legal action and a petition with more than 1 million signatures.
The confrontation is almost certain to increase next week when lawmakers return from their summer recess for a brief session. They are pledging to challenge what Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has called Johnson’s “smash-and-grab raid against our democracy.”
“What we’re going to do is try to politically stop him on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down Parliament in this utterly crucial period,” Corbyn told Sky News. “We believe we can do it.”
Outside the House of Commons, lawmakers giving interviews had to speak over chants of “Stop the coup! Stop the coup!” Smaller rallies took place in other towns and cities on Wednesday after Johnson announced his move.
A petition on a government website demanding that Parliament not be suspended has gotten more than 1 million signatures — guaranteeing that it will be considered for debate.
Families begin burying victims of Mexico bar fire
COATZACOALCOS, Mexico (AP) — Anger remained high Thursday as relatives began the slow, tearful task of mourning and burying the 28 people who died horrendously when gang members set a bar on fire after blocking its exits.
The families complained that criminals are out of control and making life impossible in this southern Mexico oil town.
At least seven of the victims were buried Thursday, with the 3-year-old daughter of one woman, Xochitl Irineo Gomez, waving goodbye to her mother after her coffin was placed into the ground.
Vanessa Galindo Blas, 32, leaned over the brown metal coffin of her common-law husband, Erick Hernandez Enriquez, 29, who had dreamed of becoming a famous deejay. He was working at the club to support his three children.
“He wanted to be famous,” she sighed. “Look what they did to him.”
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the Coatzacoalcos attack “degrades us as a society, as a government, as a nation,” adding that crime and violence is the problem that worries him most.
Yemen president fears secession after UAE strikes
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s president urged Saudi Arabia on Thursday to rein in the United Arab Emirates after warplanes from his former ally staged airstrikes on Yemeni government troops, killing and wounding dozens as they headed to retake the key southern port city of Aden from separatists backed by the UAE.
In a rare statement, President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi condemned the UAE, a former ally, for “blatant intervention” in Yemen by providing “support, money and plans” for separatists who aim at “dividing up” the country.
His government called upon the United Nations Security Council to condemn the attacks.
The development raises concerns about the future of a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels since 2015 and adds another complex layer to the civil war that has ravaged the Arab world’s most impoverished country.
Infighting has raged for weeks between forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the southern separatists, backed by the UAE — all ostensibly allies in the coalition.
Col. Mohamed al-Oban, a commander of the government’s special forces in Abyan province, said the troops were on the road, headed from Abyan toward Aden on Thursday, when the strikes took place, killing at least 30.